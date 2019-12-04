Delhi University: Ad-hoc teachers gherao V-C’s office over demotion as guest faculty

Delhi University teachers are protesting against the administration’s decision to convert the ad-hoc appointments to guest.

Thousands of Delhi University teachers are staging a protest today against the administration’s recent decision to demote the ad-hoc appointments to guest status. According to reports, the protesting teachers broke through the main gate of the Vice Chancellor’s office and occupied it. The decision to convert ad-hoc appointments to guest status would effectively mean that all the ad-hoc teachers will now get salary per lecture.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has also called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties, PTI reported.

The University administration had in August issued a circular asking the colleges to appoint guest faculty against new vacancies till permanent appointments are made. The administration said that this decision was aimed at hiring permanent teachers.

The latest decision means the ad-hoc teachers will not get the same remuneration, facilities and other perks they enjoy at present. Also, the chances of getting permanent status will also become very thin. While an ad-hoc appointment is a full-time job and teachers are entitled to full salary scale, the appointment as a guest means they will get remuneration per lecture. At present, ad-hoc teachers draw around Rs 90,000 per month. Once their appointment is converted as a guest, the teachers are estimated to get around Rs 45,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the DU Principals’ Association has kept ad-hoc appointments and salaries in abeyance till they receive clarification from the administration.

The teachers are demanding that the circular be withdrawn and have also written to the Human Resource Development ministry and the University Grants Commission to seek their intervention in the matter.

The matter was also raised by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha in the Parliament today. Jha, who is himself a professor of social work at the DU, said, “This is a very important issue. There is a sword hanging over ad-hoc appointments. On August 28, a letter was issued, after which ad-hocs are being told to sign an undertaking. It is being changed to a contractual employment. Approximately 5,000 teachers are getting affected by this.”