Delhi unauthorised colonies: Process to give ownership rights to residents was not halted during elections, says Puri

“Twenty people were given the conveyance deeds on January 3, today 34 more got it. And, during the election period about 100 people had been given (the document) by the DDA authorities,” Puri said.

Over 150 people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi have received ownership rights till date, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday and asserted that the process to grant it was not halted even during the election period.

The Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, ahead of holding a press conference here, distributed conveyance deeds to 34 people living in different colonies. “Twenty people were given the conveyance deeds on January 3, today 34 more got it. And, during the election period about 100 people had been given (the document) by the DDA authorities,” Puri said.

Contrary to a “narrative being created” earlier that the process of granting ownership rights had been halted, “it actually went on”, he said. Elections were announced in Delhi on January 6 bringing into force the Model Code of Conduct. The poll code has been lifted after the elections.

“Due permission was taken from poll authorities to give the conveyance deeds during the poll period, as this scheme had been announced before the model code of conduct came into force,” he said.