Delhi unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal demands Centre to give registration papers to all residents before assembly polls

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 27, 2019 12:49:10 PM

Kejriwal told a press conference that he has got to know the BJP-led Central government is planning to give housing registration papers to around 100 or 500 people before the polls.

He also demanded that the registration papers be given to residents of these colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded on Wednesday that Centre gives housing registration papers to all residents of unauthorised colonies before the assembly elections in the city due early next year.

He also demanded that the registration papers be given to residents of these colonies within three days of filing application for the same.

