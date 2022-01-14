Delhi: IED recovered from unattended bag found in Ghazipur’s flower market, detonated

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has rushed a bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi following the recovery of an unattended bag.

The Delhi Police on Friday recovered an IED from an unattended bag in East Delhi’s Ghazipur Flower Market. The area was vacated following the recovery of the bag.

The National Security Guard, along with the bomb squad, defused the bomb, taking it to an abandoned area.

Earlier, the police said they have rushed a bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market following the recovery of the bag. Fire engines were also rushed to the site. The NSG was also present at the site.

The police received the information about the unattended bag containing the bomb through a PCR call at around 10:50 am this morning.

#UPDATE | Delhi Police recovers an IED in Ghazipur Flower Market



"Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered," Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana says



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/eFeYU7nO26 — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

Following the recovery of the IED, the Delhi Police said a case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act.