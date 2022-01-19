  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi: Two unidentified bags found in Trilokpuri area, police says case of bag lifting

Twi unidentified bags have been spotted in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area. Police are currently at the spot and trying to ascertain the content present in the bags.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Twi unidentified bags have been spotted in Delhi's Trilokpuri area. Police are currently at the spot and trying to ascertain the content present in the bags.

Two unidentified bags were found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Wednesday. The police rushed to the spot but found nothing suspicious in the bags, adding that it was a case of bag lifting.

“A PCR call was received regarding two unidentified bags. Our teams reached the spot and found that nothing suspicious is there. It’s a case of bag lifting. We’ve identified the person and will handover the belongings,” said DCP Delhi East Priyanka Kashyap.

This comes days after an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market. The major security threat was averted as the bomb was defused in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and National Security Guards (NSG).

The incidents come ahead of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 for which the security apparatus in the national capital is already on high alert.

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.