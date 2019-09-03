Delhi: Two dead, three injured after under-construction building collapses in Seelampur

The officials have rescued six people from beneath the debris. (ANI Image)

Two people reportedly died and three others were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area on Monday night. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at around 11:29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The officials have rescued six people from beneath the debris. The rescue operation is still underway and fire officials are searching for people feared to be trapped under the debris.

Delhi: Two persons dead & three injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Seelampur, last night. pic.twitter.com/lgFEjrW5dB — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

One of the deceased, identified as Heena (22), was also recovered from the spot. Speaking to PTI, Heena’s brother Danish said, “My sister was killed in the incident.” According to locals, the incident happened when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the building to attend a function organised by locals.

In a similar incident on August 31, 2019, an 18-year-old woman died while her husband and others suffered injuries after a portion of the three-storey building collapsed in Delhi’s Badli area. The trio was sleeping when the disaster took place. The injured were moved to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital immediately for treatment. A case was registered against the owner of the house under relevant sections of the IPC.

In a separate incident, two people were killed when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed at Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The incident took place at Daba Gardens area on Monday night itself. The duo identified as Siva and Shankara Rao are believed to be laborers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Vizianagaram district’s Badangi village respectively. Local police and fire department officials reached the site and rescued two persons from the site. Both of them were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the under-construction premise belongs to a church congregation. An investigation regarding the cause of the tragedy has been initiated by the police after lodging an FIR (First Information Report) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (part two).