Delhi: Two dead, 1 injured as ambulance they were sleeping in catches fire

(Representational Image, Source: AP)

In an unfortunate incident, two people were killed while one was injured after a fire broke out in an ambulance they were sleeping in on Monday. The incident reportedly took place at Delhi’s DDA park in Sheik Sarai area where the ambulance was parked. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the fire might have been caused by a mosquito coil which was lit inside the vehicle due to the storm. The fire occured when the dust storm hit Delhi last night resulting in the blaze quickly spreading to two other ambulances that were parked nearby.

As soon as the news broke, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and took half an hour to douse off the fire. The deceased were identified as Rahul, 24, and Bablu, 24 – both were sleeping at the back of the ambulance while Subodh, 26, was sleeping in the driver’s seat.

The latter received 40 percent burn injuries to his body and is recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital. While Bablu and Rahul were staying in Khanpur, Subodh lives with his family in Sangam Vihar.

“At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took half an hour to douse off the fire. Two charred bodies were recovered from one of the ambulances. While one was found to be critically injured,” an official from DFS was quoted saying by IE.

A case has been registered under section 285, 338, 304A of the IPC at Malviya Nagar Police Station, and a CFSL team has been requested to inspect the spot to find out the cause of the fire.

The ambulances belonged to Rana, who runs Rana Ambulance Services and had left from the spot only 30 minutes before the incident took place. Rana said that he owns at least 10 vans in the city. Rana told that Rahul was employed just two weeks ago.