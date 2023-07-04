Delhi: Two AAP MLAs sentenced ‘till rising of court’ for mob attack on policemen

A Delhi Court on Monday sentenced two AAP MLAs, identified as Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha, “till rising of the court” for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in North Delhi in 2015.

A person awarded “till rising of the court” is made to sit in courtrooms for hours till the proceedings of the court concludes.

The two MLAs were booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of IPC.

A magisterial court had sentenced Tripathi to six months in jail and Jha to three months in jail earlier this year.

The court later modified the imprisonment for Jha, claiming him to be a first-time offender and charging a fine of Rs 10,000 from both the convicts.

“Considering the fact that the appellant Sanjeev Jha has clean antecedents and is a first time offender and has a family to support and the totality of the facts, it would be appropriate that he is sentenced to imprisonment till the rising of the Court for the offence under Section 332 IPC read with Section 149 IPC. He is further sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to be deposited in the Ld. Trial Court for the said offence.”

Earlier this year, a case was registered related to the kidnapping of two minor children in the Burari police station. Later, a group of people gathered around the police station to enquire about the case and allegedly assaulted a constable and sub-inspector.