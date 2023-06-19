scorecardresearch
Delhi twin-murder: Two sisters shot dead in RK Puram, 5 arrested so far

The shooters were targeting victims’ brother, the police said. The motive is suspected to be monetary dispute.

Written by Aastha Monga
New Delhi: Family members of women who were shot dead by unidentified assailants at RK Puram, mourn their loss, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)

In a shocking incident, two women were shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, police said, according to PTI. A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The victim sisters were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). Despite being rushed to the hospital, both women succumbed to their injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, Manoj C, stated that police received a distress call at 4:40 am from the RK Puram police station. The caller informed the police that their sisters had been shot at Ambedkar Basti. 


In response to the call, a police team promptly arrived at the scene. Upon their arrival, they discovered Pinky and Jyoti with gunshot wounds. 

Based on preliminary investigations, it appears that the shooters were specifically targeting the victims’ brother, Lalit, police said, adding that the motive behind the shooting is suspected to be a dispute over a monetary settlement.

However, the exact cause will only be determined after a thorough investigation, according to the police official.

On Sunday, three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. The suspects were identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev, who have a history of involvement in gambling, as per the police, PTI reported.

Two more arrests were made on Monday in connection with the murder of the two sisters. The arrested individuals were identified as Kishan, also known as Chaudhary (27), and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of R K Puram. This brings the total number of arrests made in the case to five. Among the arrested individuals are the main accused.

Authorities revealed that gunmen allegedly shot Pinky and Jyoti dead in Ambedkar Basti of R K Puram. The victims were subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 11:08 IST

