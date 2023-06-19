In a shocking incident, two women were shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, police said, according to PTI. A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

The victim sisters were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). Despite being rushed to the hospital, both women succumbed to their injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi, Manoj C, stated that police received a distress call at 4:40 am from the RK Puram police station. The caller informed the police that their sisters had been shot at Ambedkar Basti.



In response to the call, a police team promptly arrived at the scene. Upon their arrival, they discovered Pinky and Jyoti with gunshot wounds.

Based on preliminary investigations, it appears that the shooters were specifically targeting the victims’ brother, Lalit, police said, adding that the motive behind the shooting is suspected to be a dispute over a monetary settlement.



However, the exact cause will only be determined after a thorough investigation, according to the police official.

On Sunday, three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. The suspects were identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev, who have a history of involvement in gambling, as per the police, PTI reported.

Two more arrests were made on Monday in connection with the murder of the two sisters. The arrested individuals were identified as Kishan, also known as Chaudhary (27), and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of R K Puram. This brings the total number of arrests made in the case to five. Among the arrested individuals are the main accused.

Authorities revealed that gunmen allegedly shot Pinky and Jyoti dead in Ambedkar Basti of R K Puram. The victims were subsequently transferred to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.