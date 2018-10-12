Delhi triple murder: 19-year-old who killed parents, sister, was addicted to online game PUBG

On the contrary, his neighbours recalled him as a shy, soft-spoken, lively youth. However, under the garb of this sane nature, there was a reckless life that Suraj was pursuing.

The news of a 19-year-old murdering his parents and sister has shocked the residents of Delhi. The motive behind the killing and the lifestyle of Suraj, the accused in the case, have raised a few eyebrows. Suraj, who was reportedly addicted to online game PUBG, allegedly killed his parents as he wanted to “teach them a lesson” for rebuking him for flying kites on Independence Day. Now, Delhi Police have learnt that he used to bunk classes and had even rented a room in Mehrauli with his friends to satisfy his addiction of online games.

On the contrary, his neighbours recalled him as a shy, soft-spoken, lively youth. However, under the garb of this sane nature, there was a reckless life that Suraj was pursuing. His sister was the first one to come to know about that. Police said that earlier Suraj had even staged a fake kidnapping and fled the home. Suraj, who failed in Class 12, took admission in a diploma course for Civil Engineering at a private college in Gurgaon. Subsequently, they rented the flat and it became a den for them where they used to consume liquor and smoke hookah, according to the Times of India report.

During its probe, the police got to know about his friends, including girls. The police officials said that his friends idolised him and considered him an icon. At the rented room, they had a TV set and on days he did not want to attend classes, he would stay at the room from 7 am to 6 pm and play online game PUBG, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

He was upset with his sister since he felt his parents preferred her over him and she used to “leak details about his personal life” to their parents. However, he behaved normally as he was seeing photo albums with his parents till midnight. At 3 am, he stabbed his father multiple times. Subsequently, he killed his mother who tried to raise an alarm. He also stabbed his sister in the neck. After this, he washed off his fingerprints from the knife and then alerted neighbours. He also ransacked the house to make people believe that it was a case of robbery.

His relatives did request the court to release Suraj to perform the last rites as his unlce and cousin performed the rituals.

What is PUBG?

The full form of PUBG is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. It is an online game where the player needs to heist by killing your opposition. The game was developed by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.