‘No middlemen needed’: Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘faceless services’ in Delhi ahead of MCD polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched ‘faceless services’ in the transport department of the national capital, an initiative aimed at allowing people in Delhi to apply for various transport-related services, including driving license tests, from the comfort of their homes.

The move comes a few months ahead of the MCD elections in the national capital where the Aam Aadmi Party will be looking to make an impact. In the last elections held for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the BJP had swept the polls, winning the North, South and East Delhi corporations.

Announcing the launch of the services today, Kejriwal said: “We are launching ‘faceless services’ in the transport department. No middlemen needed anymore to get your license… All works of the transport department, license issuance can now be done through computers. A hassle-free process to be followed now.”

The facility has been named ‘faceless’ since people will now be able to apply and get various documents like registration certificates without having to show up at a motor licensing office (MLO).

However, the ‘faceless’ service will not be for those who seek to apply for a permanent driving license and vehicle fitness certificate. “You will only have to visit the transport office for a driving test and a car fitness check,” Kejriwal said.

With its ‘faceless’ transport services, Delhi has thus become the first state or Union Territory to bring all transport-related services online. This will not only help people save a lot of money, which was wasted at the hands of middlemen, but also save on time by not having to visit the MLOs.

The list of faceless services offered under the facility include renewal of driving license, ownership transfer, learning license, duplicate registration certificate, change of address, fresh permit from goods and passenger vehicles, among others.

People will now be able to obtain the e-learning licence (eLL) by taking an online test at home by using Aadhaar authentication. The e-LL can immediately be generated through the link provided by NIC, according to the standard operating procedure for faceless services. Those who do not have an Aadhaar card will have to apply online and seek appointment for a learner’s test, which will be taken physically.

The measure comes amid a string of initiatives aimed at cementing its position in the civic elections. The AAP, which has been the undisputed leader in the national capital, has fallen short in the civic elections. However, the civic bypolls held in March this year saw the AAP deal a setback to the BJP, winning four of the five constituencies that went to polls.

“People from Delhi have once again voted for performance. I congratulate everyone. People are sick of BJP’s 15 years of misrule in MCD. Now they have made up their minds to install Aam Aadmi Party in MCD as well,” Kejriwal tweeted after the results. The party had also pitted the results as a precursor of the things to come in the 2022 MCD elections.

“AAP wins semi final decisively, with roughly one year to go for the MCD finals in 2022. It is time for Delhiites to put an end to the 15-year corruption-plagued rule of BJP in MCD. Rajya Sarkar mein bhi Kejriwal, phir chalegi double engine ki Kejriwal Sarkar,” AAP leader Raghav Chadha had then said on his Twitter page.