Delhi: Transport department issues guidelines for retention of registration numbers of stolen vehicles

By: | Published: November 11, 2018 3:10 PM

The Delhi Transport department has issued guidelines for retention of registration numbers of stolen vehicles to stop misuse of the provision.

The department last week issued a circular laying down guidelines for retaining registration number of stolen vehicles, by putting a cap of 180 days for such applications after getting an untraced report from the police.

“Earlier there was no such time limit for applying to retain registration number of stolen vehicles, and complaints of misuse of the provision were received,” said a senior Transport department officer.

per the circular, now a vehicle owner can apply for retaining his stolen vehicle registration number after lodging an FIR and producing the untraced report along with application for retention of existing registration number of the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle should be duly insured as on the day of FIR, stipulates the streamlined policy.

“Application for retention of registration mark of a stolen vehicle can be made within 180 days only from the date of untraced report,” it lays down.

Also, vehicle owners will be required to submit an undertaking that the matter of claim of the stolen vehicle with the insurance company and the court case, if arises any, after retention of registration number will be their responsibility, said the officer.

