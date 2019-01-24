Delhi Transport department float tenders for CCTV, AVTS in public buses

The Delhi Transport department has floated tenders for equipping buses run by DTC and DIMTS with automatic vehicle tracking system (AVTS) and CCTV cameras for safety of passengers, especially women.

The tender was issued last week for equipping over 5,500 public transport buses, including around 3,900 run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)

The Delhi Transport department has floated tenders for equipping buses run by DTC and DIMTS with automatic vehicle tracking system (AVTS) and CCTV cameras for safety of passengers, especially women, officials said Thursday. A tender in this regard last year had failed due to unavailability of suitable number of bidders, they said.

“The department has reduced the minimum turnover of the bidders from Rs 500 crore to Rs 200 crore for the last three financial years to elicit a better response this time,” a government official said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has directed for equipping all public transport vehicles in the country with automatic vehicle tracking system and emergency buttons by March this year.

“The tender was issued last week for equipping over 5,500 public transport buses, including around 3,900 run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and over 1,600 cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) with AVTS, CCTV cameras and panic buttons,” a senior Transport department official said.

As per a request for proposal document of the Transport department, the last date of submission of bid is February 9. In the earlier attempt by the Transport department in November, only two bidders had come up in response to the tender, one of which was rejected on technical grounds. So, the tender was shelved because it had only one bidder on board, the official said.

The government had approved installation of CCTV, AVTS and panic buttons in buses in July 2017, but it is getting delayed due to unavailability of suitable firms, he said.

The DTC and cluster buses are planned to be fitted with three internet protocol cameras each, besides AVTS and panic buttons.

