Republic Day: Full dress rehearsal today; Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory – avoid these roads

Published: January 23, 2020 8:46:08 AM

Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal: Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg has been restricted on both directions, the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for January 23 and January 26.

Delhi traffic routes advisory: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters as several roads in Central Delhi are likely to remain close due to full dress rehearsal for Republic Day parade today. The rehearsal is scheduled to start at 9.50 at Vijay Chowk and conclude at Red Fort. The parade will pass through Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Vehicles on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk towards India Gate has already been suspended and will remain so till January 26, the advisory said. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg has also been restricted on both directions.

While there will be no impact on Metro services during the dress rehearsal, the DMRC said that some of gates of Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will remain closed today. “Exit and entries will remain functional at the two stations,” news agency PTI quoted a senior DMRC official, as saying.

Republic Day – Routes, traffic advisory

Special arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic in January 26 – Republic Day. There will be no traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Saturday till the parade gets over on Sunday, January 26. Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will also be closed from 5 am on January 26 till the parade concludes. Apart from this, heavy vehicles have also been banned from entering Delhi from January 22 night to January 23 till the parade dress rehearsal gets over.

The advisory also noted that flying of any kind of UAVs, aircraft, hot air balloons and other aerial objects have been banned over the ‘National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15’.

