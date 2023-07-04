scorecardresearch
Delhi: Traffic to remain affected on Najafgarh’s Phirni Road for 15 days

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police has shared an advisory regarding expected traffic congestion on the specific route and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Written by PTI
Updated:
delhi traffic
''Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it stated. (Representational image: IE)

Traffic to remain affected for nearly 15 days on Phirni Road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Bahadurgarh towards Nangloi due to ongoing work being carried out by Public Works Department (PWD), police said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police has shared an advisory regarding expected traffic congestion on the specific route and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“During peak hours, traffic will remain affected for approx. 10-15 days on Phirni road, Najafgarh in the carriageway from Bahadurgarh bus stand towards Nangloi due to ongoing working being carried out by PWD. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” it stated.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 16:04 IST

