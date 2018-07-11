Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter handle hacked, probe initiated

​​​
The Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police was hacked for a few minutes last night, following which it was restored and a probe was initiated in the matter, a senior police officer said today.

The Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police was hacked for a few minutes last night, following which it was restored and a probe was initiated in the matter, a senior police officer said today. Around 11.30 pm yesterday, a couple of messages were posted from the Twitter handle of the traffic police. One of the messages read: “Message me at Twitter.com/justinformentin if you’d like to know how to fix this! (sic).”

Another message read: “Not a Traffic Alert. Justin Forementin is tweeting on the Delhi Traffic Police Twitter. Hey guys! (sic).” The officer said the Twitter handle was hacked for a brief period but the password was changed within minutes and it was restored. “We have forwarded a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police, Cyber Cell and they have launched a probe to identify the hackers,” he added.

