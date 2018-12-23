Delhi traffic on Christmas: Police expects heavy vehicular movement, here is what you should know

Delhi traffic on Christmas. (PTI)

Ahead of Christmas on Tuesday, Delhi Police have warned of heavy vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi, which has some of the most prominent churches. Heavy congregation of devotees will be expected at Sacred Heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, the Free Church at Sansad Marg and The Cathedral Church of the Redemption on Church Road for prayers in central Delhi.

The police expect heavy traffic movement to start from Monday evening through Tuesday. Traffic is expected to remain heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Road, the advisory stated. However, all roads leading towards New Delhi Railway Station and adjoining area will remain open for general public, police said.