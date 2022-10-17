Delhi Traffic Alert: Police issue advisory ahead of Interpol meet; Avoid these roads from October 18 to 21

Ahead of the 90th Annual General Assembly of Interpol in Delhi, the traffic police has issued an advisory for the routes that will be operational from October 18 to October 21. “Traffic Advisory: In view of the ’90th Annual General Assembly’ of Interpol at Pragati Maidan from 18th-21st October, 2022, elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic in the city. People are advised to plan their commute accordingly,” police tweeted on Sunday.

“The entire police leadership consisting of delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event. [PM Narendra Modi] will be inaugurating the Assembly…and [Home Minister Amit Shah] will be addressing the valedictory function on October 21st,” an official release by Delhi Traffic Police read.

According to the advisory, the traffic volume on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Maharishi Raman Marg, Bhisma Pitamah Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Gurgaon Road, Mehram Nagar Tunnel, Aerocity and T3 Approach Road would be regulated.

The official statement further stated that the delegates will be staying in 7 hotels, namely The Lalit, The Imperial, Shangri La, Le Meridien, The Oberoi, Hyatt Regency and The Ashok. All the delegates will be travelling from their respective hotels to Pragati Maidan, JLN Stadium and Airport, it added.

The traffic police said the commuters travelling in the vicinity of New Delhi district could encounter delays and may wish to consider alternative routes during the period specified. The Delhi Traffic Police advisory further said, “Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans and bypassing roads falling within New Delhi district.”