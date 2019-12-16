Delhi Traffic advisory: Routes to avoid in view of Citizenship Act protests

Delhi traffic advisory: Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj road closed.

In view of violent protests in Jamia Nagar of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory asking people to shun roads passing the vicinity. In a tweet, the traffic police said traffic movement was closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj.

“Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk,” Traffic police tweeted.

It added people going to Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram Chowk ,DND or Noida link road. Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj is also closed for traffic movement.

As part of the precautionary measure, the Noida Traffic Police also asked people to avoid Noida-Kalindi Kunj road. People coming from Noida city and Greater Noida have been asked to take the DND to reach Delhi.

Violence broke out on Sunday evening between Jamia students and Delhi Police after protestors torched four public buses and pelted stones. As many as 50 students were detained by the police. They were released by the police later in the night.

The students were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, all schools in southeast Delhi area are closed today in view of the violence near the Jamia university. Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia said schoold in south east district areas including Jamia, Okhla, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar, all government and private schools are closed.

“Delhi government has taken the decision in view of the current situation,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia remained tense on Monday morning. Many students decided to leave for their homes. The administration has declared vacation till January 5.