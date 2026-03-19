Commuters in Delhi are likely to face congestion and delays on Thursday amid ‘special arrangements’ across the city for a ‘Kisan Panchayat’ at Ram Leela Maidan. Multiple diversions have been implemented in central Delhi from 6:00 am — with a large number of people expected to gather at the venue till 4:00 pm. The police has said traffic curbs will be enforced on a need basis in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement from Ajmeri Gate towards Ramlila Maidan via Asaf Ali Road will not be permitted. Commuters have been advised to take JLN Marg as an alternate route for their onward journey. Traffic congestion is likely on several key stretches, including JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Minto Road, Delhi Gate and the Kamla Market roundabout, especially during the arrival and dispersal of participants.

“Avoid affected stretches, plan your journey in advance and use public transport wherever possible. Stay updated through Delhi Police Traffic channels,” the Delhi Traffic Police urged via X.

Kisan Panchayat leads to major diversion at Ramlila Maidan

Farm organisations had announced plans for an all-India march (known as Kisan Yatra) earlier this year — travelling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during February and March. The event was organised under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and intended to underline its call for minimum support prices, implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to ensure that farmers receive a price 50% above the cost of production as MSP, and complete debt relief.

“During this journey, we will organize ‘Kisan Panchayats’ across the country to mobilize grassroots support. We will collect millions of village-level resolutions in favor of these demands and present them to the Prime Minister during a grand Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled for March 19 at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi,” SKM national coordinator Jagjit Singh Dallewal had previously

Delhi Traffic Restriction Timings

The traffic curbs have already gone into effect at 6:00 am. It will remain in place till 4:00 pm today — with the police expecting a large gathering in the area.

Police said restrictions and diversions will be enforced on a need basis in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan — particularly along Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg.

Routes to avoid and alternate roads to take today

No vehicles will be allowed from Ajmeri Gate side on Asaf All Road towards Ram Leela Maidan. The Delhi Traffic Police said JLN Marg could be used for the onward journey. Commuters have been asked to avoid these roads till 4:00 pm.

JLN Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Chaman Lal Marg

Ajmeri Gate

Minto Road

Delhi Gate

R/A Kamla Market

Special diversion arrangements have also been made for heavy vehicles and buses. Vehicles coming from north and west Delhi and heading towards Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted from Rani Jhansi Chowk via Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road.

Commuters travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station from the Ajmeri Gate side have been advised to take the route via Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Circus and Minto Road.