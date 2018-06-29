Delhi to witness a fair amount of rains in next 2-3 days: IMD

The monsoon has now covered the entire country, she said. (ANI)

The national capital will get a fair amount of rain in the next two to three days, according to Met department. Monsoon arrived in Delhi yesterday bringing relief to the capital after they witnessed scorching heat in the last few days. The monsoon has now covered the entire country. “Usually monsoon covers the country by July 15 but this time it has come early and today it has covered the entire country. Delhi will receive fairly widespread rainfall for the next 3 days” Dr. Sathi Devi, IMD was quoted as saying by ANI. Meanwhile, the showers in Delhi since last two days has led to “satisfactory” air quality for the first time since almost a year. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded 83 on Friday.

As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), it was in 2017 that the capital last saw so clean air quality. A scientist with Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) Institute has said that Delhi may see “good” air quality.“The air quality will further improve tomorrow and in the coming days. The monsoon winds cleaned the dusty air and brought the air quality to a satisfactory level,” Gufran Beig told PTI. Air quality is categorised as ‘good’ (between 0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘moderate’ (101-200), ‘poor’ (201-300), ‘very poor’ (301-400) and ‘severe’ (401-500).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and the maximum may touch 36 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of more rain in the evening. “The skies will remain cloudy and there is a possibility of thundershowers in various areas of the city later in the day,” an IMD official told the agency. Earlier this week, the normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rains lashed India’s financial capital. City’s Transport services, including trains flights and buses, was affected. Routes of a number of buses were diverted to avoid waterlogging, while trains and flight operations were delayed.