Delhi to see 15-20 per cent increase in water availability in 2 years, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government is rolling out several projects to increase water availability in the city by 15 to 20 per cent in the next two years and 50 per cent in five years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The chief minister, who inspected the Coronation Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in North Delhi’s Burari, said such projects would put an end to the city’s water woes.

“Rolling out several projects to increase water availability by 15-20% in next 2 yrs n 50% next 5 yrs. Hopefully, no water problem in Del after that,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “Till then, as projects start, water problem wud keep decreasing (No increase in water availability for several yrs before our govt),” he said.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said the work of developing 200 lakes has been started for which consultants have been hired, adding that the reports in this regard would be out in eight months. He said the AAP government has prepared a blueprint through which water availability will be increased to the affected areas. The chief minister added that the work of the Burari STP will be completed by June next year.