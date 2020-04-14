Delhi to fully implement PM Modi’s lockdown measures to contain COVID-19 spread, says CM Kejriwal

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread. In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3.
“Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” Kejriwal tweeted. Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.