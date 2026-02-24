Several parts of Delhi will face water supply disruptions this week as the Jal Board undertakes interconnection work across the city. The cuts will affect multiple localities in the Bhagya Vihar area for 48 hours starting around 11:00 am on Wednesday. Residents have been urged to store water to meet all requirements during this time period.

According to details shared by the Delhi Jal Board, water supply will be paused on Wednesday morning. The disruption will last for 48 hours as the government undertakes interconnection work on newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water pipelines linked to the existing main line of the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

“Due to work of interconnections of newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line to separate the existing 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main of Dwarka WTP at Bhagya Vihar. Water supply will not be available for 48 hours from 11:00 am on February 25 to 11:00 am on February 27,” the DJB wrote on X.

Delhi water cut – Date, time and affected areas

The water cut will affect the Bhagya Vihar area for 48 hours starting Wednesday at 11 in the morning.

List Of Affected Areas:

  • Dwarka Sub City
  • Mahavir Enclave
  • Vijay Enclave
  • Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies
  • Pochanpur
  • Bharthal
  • Amberahi village
  • Madhu Vihar
  • Sagar Pur
  • Kailash Puri
  • Durga Park
  • Mangla Puri
  • Raj Nagar Phase I & II
  • Bagdola village
  • Bijwasan
  • Dhulsiras
  • Binda Pur
  • Sewak Park
  • Bharat Vihar
  • Sita Puri
  • Raja Puri
  • Jiwan Park
  • Indra Park
  • Milapnagar and Chanakya Place
  • Arjun Park
  • Laxmi Vihar
  • Bajrang Enclave
  • Maksudabad
  • Naya Bazar
  • Vijay Park
  • Sai Baba Enclave
  • Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn
  • Ranaji Enclave
  • Shyam Vihar group of colonies
  • Arjun Park
  • Dharampura group of colonies
  • Roshanpura group of colonies
  • Deenpur village
  • Matiala, Palam
  • Viswas Park
  • Sadh Nagar Part I & II
  • Nanhey Park
  • Bamnoli village
  • Shahbad Mohammadpur village
  • Kapashera village
  • IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)
  • Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas