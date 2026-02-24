Several parts of Delhi will face water supply disruptions this week as the Jal Board undertakes interconnection work across the city. The cuts will affect multiple localities in the Bhagya Vihar area for 48 hours starting around 11:00 am on Wednesday. Residents have been urged to store water to meet all requirements during this time period.

According to details shared by the Delhi Jal Board, water supply will be paused on Wednesday morning. The disruption will last for 48 hours as the government undertakes interconnection work on newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water pipelines linked to the existing main line of the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant.

“Due to work of interconnections of newly laid 1500 mm diameter twin raw water line to separate the existing 1500 mm diameter twin raw water main of Dwarka WTP at Bhagya Vihar. Water supply will not be available for 48 hours from 11:00 am on February 25 to 11:00 am on February 27,” the DJB wrote on X.

Delhi water cut – Date, time and affected areas

The water cut will affect the Bhagya Vihar area for 48 hours starting Wednesday at 11 in the morning.

List Of Affected Areas:

Dwarka Sub City

Mahavir Enclave

Vijay Enclave

Uttam Nagar Group of Colonies

Pochanpur

Bharthal

Amberahi village

Madhu Vihar

Sagar Pur

Kailash Puri

Durga Park

Mangla Puri

Raj Nagar Phase I & II

Bagdola village

Bijwasan

Dhulsiras

Binda Pur

Sewak Park

Bharat Vihar

Sita Puri

Raja Puri

Jiwan Park

Indra Park

Milapnagar and Chanakya Place

Arjun Park

Laxmi Vihar

Bajrang Enclave

Maksudabad

Naya Bazar

Vijay Park

Sai Baba Enclave

Nangli Sakrawati village & Extn

Ranaji Enclave

Shyam Vihar group of colonies

Arjun Park

Dharampura group of colonies

Roshanpura group of colonies

Deenpur village

Matiala, Palam

Viswas Park

Sadh Nagar Part I & II

Nanhey Park

Bamnoli village

Shahbad Mohammadpur village

Kapashera village

IGI Airport and ICCC (Yashobhumi)

Najafgarh Town and adjoining areas