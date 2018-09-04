Delhi to be traffic jam free by December 2020? here is what police is planning

The outcome of this comprehensive plan by the Delhi police can be seen by December 2020. (Representative image: PTI)

Often Delhiites found themselves stuck in traffic jam in busy arterial roads in the national capital. This delay often causes annoyance and postponement of crucial engagements. In order to make the national capital free from any kind of traffic congestion, the Delhi police has been working on a comprehensive plan. This plan of the police comes as a part of their efforts to clear perennially choked roads in the city. The outcome of this comprehensive plan could be seen by December 2020, Delhi police has informed the Supreme Court, according to the Times of India. The police told the apex court that it has been working towards widening the roads and removing encroachments. They are also planning to build more flyovers and foot over-bridges to make the vehicular movement around the city swifter as well as smoother.

These details were mentioned in an affidavit that was filed by the Delhi police in the top Court last week. It included a detailed report on the measures that the Delhi Police were taking to deal with notorious traffic jams in the city that also lead to air pollution. In the affidavit, the Delhi police task force identified 77 major congested corridors and put them in 3 different categories. The police have mentioned that they have targetted 28 “highly congested” corridors and were working towards completing the project by December 2020.

There are three types of categories. Category A has 28 highly congested corridors, Category B consists 30 congested corridors and 19 mildly congested corridors fall in Category C. The Delhi police has also mentioned that they have identified 350 tasks for the improvement of traffic flow in ‘A’ category corridors, out of which 108 have been completed.

While replying to the affidavit filed by the Delhi Police, a Supreme Court bench comprising of judges Madan B Lokur, judges S Abdul Nazeer said, they were expecting that the project will be completed by the given timeline. The bench has also mentioned if the police finds any difficulties, application can be filed in the court, the TOI report stated.