Delhi Thunderstorm alert LIVE: IMD skymet forecast NCR, several states

Thunderstorm in Delhi (PTI)

Delhi Thunderstorm alert LIVE: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that New Delhi and the National Capital Region along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan are very likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning, this evening. There are also chances of rain in Delhi NCR. The warning came after 124 people died and more than 300 got injured in thunderstorm, duststorm and lightening over the last few weeks. The temperature today is likely to remain low between, 32° Celcius and 41° Celcius. Meanwhile, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to expect very heavy rainfall. However, heatwave condition will prevail in West Rajasthan and will continue for the next 72 hours.