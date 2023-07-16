scorecardresearch
Delhi: Three youths killed in drowning incident in Dwarka

The deceased have been identified as Arun, Anuj and Abhishek, who are residents of Qutub Vihar.

Written by Arpita Ghosh
Updated:
delhi floods
A man wades through a waterlogged road as the swollen Yamuna river inundates nearby areas, at ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Three boys drowned in the water pit of an under-construction golf course in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 23 on Saturday, although officials claimed that it is not rain-related death.

The deceased have been identified as Arun, Anuj and Abhishek, who are residents of Qutub Vihar. All of them are aged between 20-25 years.

Police received information around 8 pm that three boys had entered the water but did not come out.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan told news agency PTI that a group of four boys jumped over the wall and entered the premises of the under-construction golf course. They were returning home after playing football in Sector 19.

Three of the boys left their bags on the grass and entered the water pit and drowned.

Their bodies have been recovered and inquest proceedings are underway.

“Prima facie, it is not rain or flood-related. The water pit is a feature of the under-construction golf course. However, we are inquiring further,” said Vardhan.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 10:45 IST

