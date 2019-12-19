Delhi wakes up to season’s coldest morning as temperature settles at 5.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2019 1:45:07 PM

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degree Celsius. On Wednesday, minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius.

Pigeons sit on electric wires as a woman walks a child to school on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi, on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (AP Photo)

Delhiites on Thursday woke up to the coldest morning of the season so far as the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, officials said. The city was covered in a thick blanket of fog.

