Delhi wakes up to season’s coldest morning as temperature settles at 5.2 degrees Celsius

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 19 degree Celsius. On Wednesday, minimum temperature settled at 7 degrees Celsius.
Delhiites on Thursday woke up to the coldest morning of the season so far as the minimum temperature settled at 5.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, officials said. The city was covered in a thick blanket of fog.
