Delhi temperature today: No respite for capital anytime soon, MeT sees heatwave conditions continuing over next few days

New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2019 10:12:57 AM

The weatherman has predicted clear skies and said there is no possibility of any respite from heatwave in the next few days.

It was a warm morning in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, on Monday.

Heatwave will continue during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded was 27.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

