Delhi temperature today: At 3.7 degrees C, national capital records coldest December day in 12 years

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 11:42 AM

The national capital on Sunday recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city dropping visibility.

At 3.7 degrees C, national capital records coldest December day in 12 years (Reuters)

The national capital on Sunday recorded its coldest December temperature in the past 12 years with mercury dipping to 3.7 degrees Celsius, as a moderate cover of fog surrounded the city dropping visibility. So far, the second lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on December 29, 2007 at 3.9 degrees Celsius, according to data from the Met department.

The Sunday’s minimum temperature was four notches below the season’s average, a Met department official said. The all-time lowest temperature in the national capital for the month of December was 1.1 degrees Celsius recorded on December 26, 1945, the data showed. The morning also witnessed a moderate cover of fog around the city with visibility dropping to 300 metres at Palam and 400 metres at Safdarjung, said the MeT department official.

Read Also| 2018, when India Inc poster boys turn rogue

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, he said. As the day progresses, it is likely to become partly cloudy. Haze will also appear in the evening, said the official.

Relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 99 per cent. With the prevailing cold wave conditions, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 4 degrees Celsius, second time this week. On Thursday also, the minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi temperature today: At 3.7 degrees C, national capital records coldest December day in 12 years
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition