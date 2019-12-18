Delhi temperature settles at 7 degrees Celsius making it coldest morning of the season

Delhi shivered on Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled 10 notches below the season’s average at 12.2 degrees Celsius– the second lowest maximum temperature in 27 years. (PTI)

Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at seven degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average. The relative humidity was recorded at 90 per cent. The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with severe cold wave in the national capital for the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 13 degrees Celsius.

The air quality of Delhi remained in the poor category and was recorded at 260 at 9.40 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Delhi shivered on Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled 10 notches below the season’s average at 12.2 degrees Celsius– the second lowest maximum temperature in 27 years, the Met office said. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius.