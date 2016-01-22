Delhi temperature: Mercury dips in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning today with the minimum temperature plunging to 4.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this January even as fog disrupted flight and train operations.

As many as 30 arriving flights and four departing from the IGI Airport were delayed, airport officials said.

However, no flights were cancelled.

Moderate to dense fog during the early hours also disrupted rail services, leading to cancellation of 38 trains and delaying 16 others.

“At 8.30 AM, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below normal for this time of the year. It was the lowest recorded so far in January,” a MeT official said, adding that humidity around that time was recorded at 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, visibility fell from 300 metres at 5.30 AM to 200 metres at 8.30 AM, the official said.

The weatherman predicted a clear sky for the day.

“A few pockets in the city would witness very dense fog which may last till tomorrow forenoon,” he said.

While the maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius, the minimum may settle at 5 degrees Celsius, the official added.

A railway official said, “As many as 16 trains were delayed and 38 were cancelled because of dense fog in the morning hours.”

A senior official at the IGI Airport said, “There were flight disruptions due to low visibility and fog but there has not been any cancellation. Two flights were diverted as they were not CAT III compliant, which would have allowed them to landing in 50 metres visibility.”

