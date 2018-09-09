Delhi: Tailor takes revenge by killing insurance consultant for ‘humiliating’ him (Representative image)

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested a tailor for killing an insurance consultant in a public park near his home at west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. The accused identified as Shahid (30), used to ran a small shop in the neighbourhood of the victim. Shahid said that he killed the insurance consultant to take revenge for slapping and humiliating him. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi) said that Shahid took the revenge by killing Anil Kapoor (45) who had earlier slapped him in the presence of customers and locals. The incident took place a month ago when one of Anil’s friend had parked a bike in front of Shahid’s shop. “Shahid felt humiliated because Anil had allegedly slapped him in full public view. He developed an animosity towards Anil and had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge,” DCP said.

The police official added that Anil used to humiliate Shahid as he was not repaying the loan of Rs 3 lakh which he had borrowed from Anil. The official suspect that these two issues have forced Shahid to take extreme steps. Before murdering Anil, Shahid was noting his daily life activities. According to the daily, DCP Bhardwaj said, “Shahid conducted reconnaissance of Anil’s daily activities and found that he used to smoke in the park outside his home every night around 10 pm. On Thursday night, Shahid waited for Anil outside the park with a dagger.”

During the interrogation at the police station, Shahid narrated the entire plan of how he killed the insurance consultant. He said that he was waiting for Anil in the nearby park. Shahid told the police that when Anil did not reach the park at his regular time, he gave a missed call on his cell phone. Anil reverted after two missed calls. He came out of his house at 10:50 pm and met Shahid.

Shahid then accompanied Anil to the park and stabbed him with the dagger multiple times.

DCP Bhardwaj said that Shahid has confessed to his crime. “We analysed footage from several CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood under our Nigehbaan scheme. Shahid was seen at the crime scene in one of the footages. His mobile phone’s location was also in that area. We caught him and he confessed to the crime,” Bhardwaj told HT.