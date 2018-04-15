Delhi Taekwondo teacher rings bell of woman’s house at night, performs ‘obscene act’; arrested

The accused, who goes by the name Sandeep Chouhan, has been booked under sections 294 and 509. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested a Taekwondo teacher for performing “obscene acts” before a woman, ANI reported today. A complaint against the accused was earlier lodged by a 28-year-old woman with the police. The woman had complained that the man rang the doorbell of her house in Vasant Kunj on Thursday night and started doing “obscene acts” while talking to her. After noticing what the man was doing, the woman raised her voice to call her friend. The man ran away from the spot soon after.

The woman then lodged the complaint with the Vasant Kunj Police station.

Southwest Delhi DCP Milind Dumbre has confirmed that man has been arrested. It was the CCTV footage that helped the police nab the accused. Dumbre said, “We caught him with the help of CCTV footage. He is a Taekwondo teacher who was arrested a year ago in a separate case and came out of prison only a month ago. He has around 20 cases lodged against him.”

The accused, who goes by the name Sandeep Chouhan, has been booked under sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).