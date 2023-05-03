Delhi: SUV crashes into bike, driver drives for half-a-kilometre with man on car’s rooftop – WATCH

A man, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by his friend, died after the vehicle was hit by an SUV in Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg late on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Deepanshu Verma. His friend who was riding the bike Mukul Verma, 20, has sustained head injuries, police said on Wednesday.

New Delhi DCP Pranav Tayal said that Deepanshu flung into the aur due to the impact of the collision and landed on the roof of the car, even as the driver continued driving the car for half a kilometre. He then dropped the man on the road and drove off.

HORRIFIC: Video captures car with a dead body on its rooftop near Delhi's CP; the man died after being hit by the SUV



Collision tossed the biker to car's rooftop



Driver didn't stop the car as he was scared & was later arrested by police, officials tell @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/TYBp64XmLI — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) May 3, 2023

The cop said that the driver of the car Harneet Singh Chawla, a property dealer by profession, has been arrested. A case has been registered at the Barakhamba Road station under sections pertaining to causing death by negligence and rash driving.

The purported video of the incident is being shared on social media.

Also Read As road accidents continue to rise, a look at the key safety norms mandatory in India now

Deepanshu was working in his father’s jewellery business in Ghaziabad, while Mukul is a law student.

The incident gives an eerie reminder of the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was riding a two-wheeler when she was hit by a car and dragged to death in the early hours of January 1, 2023.