Delhi: Sultanpuri incident accused has a BJP connection, alleges AAP; Kejriwal seeks death penalty

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that one of the accused in the Sultanpuri incident, where a woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and dragged for kilometres in the national capital, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

In a tweet, the AAP claimed that accused Manoj Mittal is a politician associated with the saffron party, adding that this is the reason why Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Police are “protecting” him.

“The Kanjhawala incident has a BJP connection. The accused Manoj Mittal is a BJP leader. The jail in which he is lodged, his hoarding has been put up outside the same jail along with Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. That’s why LG sir and Delhi Police are trying to save them. This is a matter of great shame,” the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

#Kanjhawala के दरिंदों का BJP Connection!



आरोपी Manoj Mittal भाजपा का नेता है। जिस जेल में वो बंद है, उसी Jail के बाहर Modi जी और Amit Shah जी के साथ उसका Hoarding लगा है।



इसलिए LG साहब और Delhi Police इन्हें बचाने में लगी है। ये बहुत शर्म की बात है। pic.twitter.com/CFodmoXp3K — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 2, 2023

The shocking incident took place on Sunday when the victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling in. The victim’s leg was entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi, police said. Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death.

Accused must be hanged, says Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking about the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded that the accused must be dealt with strictly. Calling it the “rarest of rare crimes”, the AAP national convenor said that the accused must be hanged.

“It’s an unfortunate incident that a group of men dragged a woman under their car and she died. I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment & be hanged. It’s rarest of rare crimes,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

Kejriwal also said in a tweet that he spoke to L-G and said that there should be no leniency even if they (accused) have “high political connections”.

“Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections (sic),” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, AAP workers gathered outside the residence of Delhi LG on Monday to protest against the Sultanpuri incident.

#WATCH | Delhi: People gather to protest outside Sultanpuri Police station regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kms by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/bsCwONThsF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

The victim’s body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem, reported PTI.