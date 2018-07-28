Delhi starvation deaths: SDM report doubts role of missing father, calls for ‘deeper investigation’

The shocking deaths of three minor girls in Delhi’s Mandawali area allegedly due to starvation, took a new turn on Friday with the magisterial probe pointing to how the father, Mangal Singh, gave his daughters some ‘unknown medicine by mixing in hot water’. A report prepared by SDM Arun Gupta, which was sent to the Delhi government, said that Singh’s mysterious disappearance since the incident ‘raises an element of doubt in the matter’ and calls for further investigation.

According to The Indian Express, the report mentions seven reasons for requesting a ‘deeper investigation’, adding that the report of viscera collected by GTB Hospital is awaited. It said that the father of the girls is still missing and noted that all three sisters “died on the same day (despite being) in three different age groups”.

Gupta in his report said that the nutritional condition of the girls was not good, but they were receiving food items regularly. The IE report said that Mansi, the oldest of the three, had Rs 1,805 in her account. The bank account of Mansi was opened by the school. Citing sources, the report said that money in her account was of subsidy for uniform and books.

According to rules, it said that there is no restriction on the manner in which this money can be utilised.

Gupta’s report also talks about the health condition of the children in the days before they died. It said that the girls were suffering from loose motion and vomiting. It said that this may have been due to some kind of infection in the stomach, adding that they were not provided proper medication, which may have caused dehydration.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate K Mahesh has requested the DCP (east) to conduct a ‘proper and deeper investigation’, the IE report said. It added that while the Delhi Police is looking for Mangal Singh, the SDM has been asked to carry out further investigation.

The three sisters were found dead on Tuesday at a house they had temporarily moved into three days ago. The girls were identified as Mansi (8) and her sisters, Shikha (4) and Paro (2). The post-mortem report had said that the three died of malnutrition/starvation and its complications.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who visited the family has said that it is the failure of the system that girls could not access the system.

“What were the officials concerned doing about it if the details of the family of the deceased actually existed in the records, but they couldn’t access the public distribution system?” Sisodia, the local MLA and also the minister for the department of women and child development, asked. He has now directed the department to submit a report regarding the tragedy.

According to reports, Mansi was registered as a beneficiary at an Anganwadi centre in Mandawali in 2013 and 2014. But a worker at the centre said that none of the children had been entered in the register thereafter.