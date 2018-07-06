Delhi standoff continues: Denied control of bureaucrats, Arvind Kejriwal says Centre in contempt of SC order. Top Developments

The meeting today was the first one between the CM and the Lieutenant Governor after the apex court order on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre. (Twitter)

Just two days after the Supreme Court pronounced its landmark judgement on the power tussle between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal today to discuss the Supreme Court verdict that the CM claims have clipped the powers of the L-G. Addressing the media after a 25-minute meeting with Baijal, Kejriwal said that although the LG has assured all the support in the functioning of Delhi government, there has been no headway on the services issues. As per a PTI report, Lt Governor Baijal does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government, said Kejriwal.

On 4 July, the Supreme Court had said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal does not have independent decision-making powers, and is bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. It also mentioned that the L-G cannot act as an “obstructionist”. After the verdict, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that this is a big victory for Delhi people.

Here are the key developments in the Delhi power tussle between the CM and L-G:

1. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the LG had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government. He said that it was the first time in India’s history that the central government had openly refused to obey the apex court’s order.

2. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that the L-G has agreed that files of the Delhi government need not be sent to him, only the decisions will be made known to him. Kejriwal said that L-G’s decision of not sending all the files to him will help in the clearing of a number of files which have been pending.

3. “If the government doesn’t follow orders of the Supreme Court there will be anarchy in the country,” Kejriwal said while addressing the media after meeting the L-G. “Supreme Court said that except three subjects, police, land and public order, Delhi government will have executive power on other subjects. L-G does not agree that control of services should be handed over to Delhi government,” Kejriwal was quoted saying by PTI.

4. After the Supreme Court’s judgement, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority. However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.

5. After the meeting with CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and assured full cooperation to Kejriwal and his government. “Met Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & Hon’ble Dy. CM @msisodia . Assured them of my continued support & cooperation in the interest of good governance & overall development of Delhi as per the letter and spirit of Constitution,” tweeted LG Baijal.

6. On the LG’s tweet, Kejriwal thanked him on Twitter replying that orders of Supreme Court must be respected. “Thank you sir. All of us should work together for the development of Delhi. Constitution is supreme. Orders of SC become the law of the land. They must be respected.”

7. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal today said he has “overruled all objections” and approved the doorstep delivery of rations. The Delhi CM also directed the food department to immediately implement the plan. Lt Governor Anil Baijal had objected to the Delhi government’s ambitious proposal of doorstep delivery of rations and asked the AAP dispensation to consult the Centre before executing it.