Speeding truck mows down four sleeping on road in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, accused on the run

Four killed and two people were injured when a speeding truck crushed under its wheels people who were sleeping on the road divider in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, ANI reported.

The incident took place around 2 am Wednesday at the DTC Depot Redlight area. The accused fled with the truck.

Delhi police said while two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead, and the fourth person died during initial treatment.

Delhi | An unknown speeding truck mowed down 4 people & injured 2 persons who were sleeping on the road divider, while crossing DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri: Police

The deceased have been identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45). The injured persons are 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.

Police told ANI that several teams have been formed to nab the accused, and cases have been filed under appropriate sections.

