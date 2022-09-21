scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Speeding truck mows down four sleeping on road in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, accused on the run

The incident took place around 2 am Wednesday at the DTC Depot Redlight area. The accused fled with the truck.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Speeding truck mows down four sleeping on road in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, accused on the run
(Photo: ANI)

Four killed and two people were injured when a speeding truck crushed under its wheels people who were sleeping on the road divider in Delhi’s Seemapuri area, ANI reported.

The incident took place around 2 am Wednesday at the DTC Depot Redlight area. The accused fled with the truck.

Delhi police said while two people died on the spot, one was declared brought dead, and the fourth person died during initial treatment.

Also Read

The deceased have been identified as Kareem (52), Chotte Khans (25), Shah Alam (38) and Rahul (45). The injured persons are 16-year-old Manish and 30-year-old Pradeep.

Police told ANI that several teams have been formed to nab the accused, and cases have been filed under appropriate sections.

Also Read: ‘Terrible tragedy’: Anand Mahindra on Hazaribagh incident where pregnant woman was mowed down under tractor

More Stories on
Delhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.