Delhi: Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a routine check-up. She was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday and this is the reason why Rahul and Priyanka had returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, the source said.

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey at 6 AM today after halting for the night at Mavikalan in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. After a nine-day winter break, the yatra resumed from Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Tuesday morning, and entered UP via Ghaziabad’s Loni border.

The yatra will travel through UP for two days and will enter Haryana’s Panipat by Thursday evening via Baghpat and Shamli.