Delhi: Six members of a family, including toddler, die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning caused due to mosquito repellant

The incident took place at their residence in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday.

Written by India News Desk
Image for representation.

Six members of a family died after they allegedly inhaled carbon monoxide produced as a result of the overnight burning of mosquito repellant while they were sleeping, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place at their residence in Northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Friday.

DCP North East district Joy Tirkey said that the Shashtri Park police station received a call on Friday morning that a fire had broken out in a house at Mazar Wala Road near Machhi Market, reported Hindustan Times.

Police found that the victims were rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

The police officer said that a burning mosquito coil had fallen over the mattress at night, and the toxic fumes made the people unconscious, who later died due to suffocation.

The deceased included four men, a woman and a toddler. While two are receiving treatment for burn injuries, one was discharged from the hospital later.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 12:54 IST

