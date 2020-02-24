Delhi: Situation tense in Maujpur, heavy stone pelting reported as pro and anti-CAA protesters clash again

Women during a sit-in protest against CAA at Jafrabad on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Clashes broke out in Maujpur area of Delhi on Monday for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA protesters. The protesters pelted stone at each other as police tried to pacify them. Police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Entry and exit gates of the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations were closed in wake of the unrest, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation said in a tweet this morning, adding that trains would not be halting at these stations..

Today is the second consecutive day when clashes broke out between the pro- and anti-CAA protesters in the national capital. Reports claimed that stones were being pelted on roads from houses and the terrace areas of adjoining buildings.

On Sunday, clashes broke out in the Jaffrabad area after hundreds of people tried to block a road. Scores of people also gathered at the site to protest against the blockade and the two sides pelted stone at each other. BJP leader Kapil Mishra too visited the protest site along with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said that four cases have been registered in connecton with incidents of violence at different locations in Delhi on Sunday.

“One each in Jaffarabad and Welcome and two cases in Dayalpur. The people involved are being identified,” he said.

On Sunday, Mishra issued a three-day ultimatum to clear the Shaheen Bagh road. Hundreds of people, mostly women are protesting in Shaheen Bagh for the last 70 days against the citizenship law. They have blocked the road demanding that the government roll back the citizenship law.