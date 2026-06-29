The Delhi government will begin a major Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital from June 30, launching a large-scale verification exercise aimed at ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the electoral list while removing ineligible entries.

The exercise, which will involve more than 13,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door verification across the national capital, is part of an effort to strengthen the accuracy of Delhi’s voter database ahead of future elections. Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Ashok Kumar, has appealed to residents to cooperate during the verification process and ensure their voter details are updated correctly.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, addressed the media today on the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026, highlighting the process and preparations ahead of its commencement on 30.06.2026.#sir2026 #eci @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/nX0lXzdIOg — CEO, Delhi Office (@CeodelhiOffice) June 29, 2026

Massive door-to-door verification begins June 30

Under the SIR process, BLOs will begin visiting households across Delhi from June 30 and continue verification until July 29. It is also said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible person remains on the electoral rolls.

If a residence is found locked during a visit, officials said the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will make at least three separate visits before closing the verification process for that address.

Over 1.45 crore voters to be covered

Currently, Delhi has 1.45 crore registered voters, all of whom will fall under the verification exercise. According to election officials, the voter base currently includes 77.11 lakh male voters, 67.98 lakh female voters, 1,024 third-gender voters and 76,155 persons with disabilities registered as voters.

The large-scale revision exercise will cover voters spread across 13,033 polling stations in the capital.

Key dates voters should know

Election officials have released a detailed timeline for the voter roll revision process.

Important dates include:

Door-to-door survey: June 30 to July 29

Draft electoral roll publication: August 5

Claims and objections window: August 5 to September 4

Disposal of claims and corrections: Until October 3

Final electoral roll publication: October 7

Officials said voters should carefully check their details once the draft electoral roll is published and immediately raise objections or correction requests if needed.

Verification across 70 Assembly constituencies

The revision drive will cover all 70 Assembly constituencies and seven Lok Sabha constituencies across Delhi. More than 13,000 BLO have been assigned to carry out physical verification across residential areas in one of the biggest voter roll verification exercises in the capital.

Election officials flag issue of demolished homes

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said authorities are also examining concerns related to voters whose homes were recently demolished during anti-encroachment drives in parts of the city.

He said the matter involving affected voters will be taken up with the Election Commission of India to ensure eligible citizens are not unfairly excluded from the electoral rolls.