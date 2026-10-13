The cases of 20 lakh voters, or more than 60% of the 33 lakh electors who received notices asking them to prove their eligibility to remain on Delhi’s electoral roll, have been resolved, the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday, reported The Indian Express.

The election authorities still have more than 50 days to complete the process before the final electoral rolls are published on December 4. The deadline was revised for the fourth time on September 26.

The process was slow during the first month after the draft electoral rolls were published on August 31. Only around 4 lakh notices had been disposed of by September 29. However, the pace picked up sharply over the next 12 days, with around 16 lakh notices resolved, according to figures released on Monday. This amounts to an average of about 1.33 lakh cases a day.

The 20 lakh cases resolved so far include voters whose details have been verified and who will be included in the final electoral roll, as well as those whose cases have been rejected. The process of disposing of notices and objections can continue until November 30.

Why were voters sent notices?

Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began on June 30. However, only 97.5 lakh names were included in the draft electoral roll published on August 31.

Around 47.5 lakh electors, nearly a third of the original number, were classified as “uncollectible” after Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) found them to be absent, to have moved to another location, to have died or to have duplicate entries. Their names were removed from the draft roll.

Among the 97.5 lakh electors whose names remained on the draft list, around 33.1 lakh, or nearly 34%, received notices asking them to provide proof of their eligibility to remain on the final electoral roll.

Of these, 13.79 lakh electors were flagged because they could not link their names to the electoral roll from the previous SIR conducted in 2002. Another 19.33 lakh were flagged over what the Election Commission described as “logical discrepancies” in their enumeration forms.

What changed after the slow start?

Initially, in most constituencies, voters who received notices had to visit their designated Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) at a scheduled hearing and submit one of 13 prescribed documents to establish their eligibility.

The process was simplified at a September 26 meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It was the poll panel’s first meeting after The Indian Express reported on September 23 about a deep divide within the Commission.

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In a statement, the ECI said voters who received notices over “logical discrepancies” or because they were “unmapped” would no longer have to visit the local office for hearings to establish their eligibility.

Instead, BLOs would visit their homes and collect the required documents. Online hearing facilities were also strengthened, while family members were allowed to appear on behalf of voters who had received notices.

Another change was made to the portal used by EROs to approve voters for inclusion in the electoral roll. Since September 30, EROs have been able to dispose of notices without holding a hearing. A letter from the BLO confirming that the elector’s details had been checked and found satisfactory is now enough to resolve a case.

The number of Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), who are also authorised to dispose of notices and often include school principals, was increased from 297 to 902 on September 24, more than tripling the number of officials available for the task.

Special camps and daily targets speed up the process

Since September 20, special camps have been organised across Delhi every weekend to help resolve notices. These camps have also been set up for vulnerable groups, including homeless people, those displaced by demolitions, transgender people and sex workers.

The CEO Delhi’s office said on Monday that a proactive campaign had been launched to speed up the resolution of cases.

Awareness campaigns are also being carried out through hoardings, radio jingles, advertisements and announcements on the Delhi Metro.

An official, according to The Indian Express, said BLOs had been given a target of conducting at least 10 hearings every day. Several BLOs said the process had become faster because they were now more familiar with how the portal worked.

The Election Commission still has until November 30 to dispose of notices and objections before the final electoral rolls are published on December 4.

Chief Electoral Officers of at least eight other states and Union Territories have also posted on X about efforts to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll.

These include Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.