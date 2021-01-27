Delhi showdown: Violence triggers rift, two farmer unions withdraw from protest

Delhi violence: One of the prominent leaders of the farmers' agitation, Sardar VM Singh termed yesterday's event as shameful and called for action against the culprits.

A day after the farmers’ planned tractor rally turned violent in Delhi causing injury to over 300 police personnel and damaging public property, fissures emerged among farmer leaders. The Delhi Police has named Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait in an FIR. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including sec 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), said Delhi Police today.

One of the prominent leaders of the farmers’ agitation, Sardar VM Singh termed yesterday’s event as shameful and called for action against the culprits. “We came here for MSP, not hooliganism. Action must be taken against those who took a different route. It was shameful. We’ll have to see how to go ahead with those who want to break agitation,” said Sardar VM Singh of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Singh said that he has nothing to do with the protest which is being led and represented by Rakesh Tikait. He expressed his inability to continue the protest with someone whose direction is different.

“I can’t carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest,” said Singh.

Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), also ended his 58-day-long protest citing Delhi violence. “I am deeply pained by whatever happened in Delhi yesterday and ending our 58-day protest,” said Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) at Chilla border.

Earlier today, Rakesh Tikait and SS Pandher blamed Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu for the Delhi violence alleging that he is a BJP worker.

“Deep Sidhu is not a Sikh, he is a worker of the BJP. There is a picture of him with the PM. This is a movement of farmers and will remain so. Some people will have to leave this place immediately- those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement,” said Tikait.

Pandher said that there’s an attempt to defame the farmers’ movement. “Some miscreants joined the protest to defame farmers’ movement. We did not plan to unfurl the flags at Red Fort, this was not our program. Deep Sidhu’s photo with the PM has floated, we had already expressed doubt over him,” said Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Delhi Police has so far arrested 200 people in connection with the Delhi violence and registered 22 FIRs in the matter.