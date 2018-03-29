​​ ​
  3. Delhi shocker! Woman stabs Flipkart delivery boy 20 times for delayed phone delivery

Delhi shocker! Woman stabs Flipkart delivery boy 20 times for delayed phone delivery

If you are a regular shopper at e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart, this question definitely aspplies to you. How often does it happen that you order a phone on Amazon or Flipkart and the delivery is delayed?

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 29, 2018 4:34 PM
Flipkart delivery boy stabbed 20 times. (Reuters)

If you are a regular shopper at e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart, this question definitely aspplies to you. How often does it happen that you order a phone on Amazon or Flipkart and the delivery is delayed? And if it does get delayed, would you go around killing someone for it? A Delhi woman, however, has done the unthinkable. A 30-year-old woman ordered a smartphone from Flipkart. However, when the phone was not delivered on time, she got so enraged that she stabbed the delivery boy 20 times with a knife.

The woman, Kamal Deep, stabbed the delivery boy identified as Keshav (28) in Nihal Vihar, Delhi, according to a report by Hindu. The woman accused Keshav of delaying the phone she purchased from Flipkart.

Police arrested Kamal Deep and her brother Jitender Singh (32) on Wednesday for attacking and robbing Keshav. The duo has been filed under IPC sections for attempt to murder and intentionally hurting while committing robbery.

Keshav was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by the police after they received a PCR call informing them of an injured man lying near a drain in Chandan Vihar area.

“The injured was identified as Keshav, a resident of Ambica Enclave in Nihal Vihar. He recorded his statement on March 24 and based on his statement, the accused were arrested. A CCTV footage also helped us crack the case,” a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The victim told the police that he works for Flipkart and received multiple phone calls on March 21. The accused has constantly been complaining of the delay in the delivery of her mobile phone worth Rs 11,000.

Keshav told the police that he was unable to locate the house address because he was new to the area. When he reached the address, the woman allegedly started screaming at him and rushed to get a knife from the kitchen. On hearing the noise when her brother tried to intervene, she asked him either to stay out of it or help her teach the delivery guy a lesson.

Together the siblings stabbed the man over 20 times and even tried to strangle him to death using a shoelace. They looted Rs 40,000 cash from him and dumped him near a drain late night, the report added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. rithmsan kumar
    Mar 30, 2018 at 8:59 am
    Both should be punished with 300 calls per days for 10,years in the jail. Then they will realise, punishment has to be cruel, so that other not repeat the same. Humans has to change there is no respect for individuals, keep aside these things, ego, im the best, arogance, money. Live the life in a simple manner, dont take stress and work for the things which are luxuary, nothing going to come with you when you Die.
    Reply
    1. Amit Kumar
      Mar 30, 2018 at 7:36 am
      Delivery boys are running till late night deliveries on regular basis. There must be a cut off time in the evening to deliver products by delivery boys. There is no such rules and regulations. Big e-commerce companies are only thinking about product delivery , they don't bother about security and risks for delivery partners and their associate.
      Reply
      1. Z Z
        Mar 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm
        The Delhiites need to realize that merely because Delhi is the rape capital of India and the per capita liquor consumption is more than other cosmopolitan cities, that does not automatically make them superior to other cosmopolitan cities. Merely having driving rage is also not sufficient to make them superior to others. Like we lawyers would say, more is required .
        Reply
        1. Destination Bangalore
          Mar 29, 2018 at 8:03 pm
          Mobile addiction is worst than drug addiction.. She is sure highly addicted to social media and mobile
          Reply
          1. Destination Bangalore
            Mar 29, 2018 at 8:02 pm
            Mobile addition is worst than drug addition.. She is sure highly addicted to social media and mobile
            Reply
            1. saurav xxx
              Mar 29, 2018 at 7:09 pm
              wtf???
              Reply
              1. Arunachalam Vijayakanthan
                Mar 29, 2018 at 6:48 pm
                Seriously ? My God, the sheer lack of any humanity! ! This brother and sister duo are pure evil. They should both be paraded, shamed and made to do public service of the most menial kind, to bring them down to the real world. No need to lock them up and incur expense to the public exchequer. Just get them to do manual s as public service, for 3 years, daily, with no pay. They should be identified for their crime, every day of their sentences
                Reply
                1. Load More Comments

                Go to Top