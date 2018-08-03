Delhi shocker! Woman found dead in closet, cops suspect infidelity angle

A case has been filed under IPC section 302 for murder, and two suspects including the woman’s friend have been detained for questioning.

In a shocking incident from the national capital, a 26-year-old woman was found dead inside a closet at her home in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri. The woman’s body was found by cops on Thursday afternoon. According to The Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Neeta. A case has been filed under IPC section 302 for murder, and two suspects including the woman’s friend have been detained for questioning.

Preliminary reports say that the woman had probably died two days ago and the death only came to notice when neighbours started getting a foul smell from the house on Thursday afternoon. When the neighbours didn’t get any response from inside, the woman’s boyfriend Raees informed police who broke open the door.

The police, then, traced the foul smell to the closet in the house where the woman’s decomposed body was found. A preliminary medical examination has revealed that the body had strangulation marks around her neck. The body has been preserved in the mortuary and the autopsy is awaited to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

The woman had shifted to the house eight months ago and it was registered in her name. She was working as a data entry operator for a private firm. Police teams suspect that she was murdered by her boyfriend Raees who suspected her of having an illicit affair with someone else. Cops said that Raees is already married. He has been detained for questioning and is the prime suspect. Forensic teams have collected the evidence from the crime spot for further investigation.

Cops are also scanning through the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain who all entered and exited the building in the last few days. Cops have seized the woman’s mobile phone in order to get more details.

