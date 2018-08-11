Delhi shocker! While at work, Delhi Judge robbed off mobile, watch (Representative Image)

A case of burglary in broad daylight was reported from an apartment in North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh. The incident took place on Thursday (August 9, 2018). The house belonged to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of a Delhi court. The theft case was narrated to judge by his neighbour around 11:45 am when he was in court. This is the second incident of a burglary at a Judge’s house in the national capital.

The CMM lives in an apartment of DDA flats in Gulabi Bagh. An FIR (First Information Report) was registered at Gulabi Bagh police station by Mann Singh, the judge’s helper. The complaint was lodged under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 454 and 380.

As per the formal complaint with police, Singh said, “The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) asked me to check on belongings like mobile phones, watch, laptop,” reports The Indian Express. Singh also stated that “When I reached his house, I saw the lock was broken from the outside. Inside, I found the laptop in the almirah, but his phone and watch were missing. His belongings were scattered all over the house,” reports IE.

A team of Delhi police led by senior officers are probing the case. The investigators have scanned footage of CCTV cameras and questioned few residents. Speaking to IE, a senior police officer said, “It seems someone conducted a recce of the area before committing the burglary. An investigation is underway.”

On March 10, 2018, a similar incident took place at the house of an Additional District Judge (ADJ) Saket’s J Block.