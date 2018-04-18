Delhi Shocker! Three arrested for raping 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, sending video to family

Delhi Shocker! 12-year-old mentally challenged girl raped by three men, family receives video via WhatsApp

Three men from west Delhi were arrested by the police for raping a 12-year old mentally challenged girl. The arrests were made by the Delhi Police on Monday night, reports news agency IANS. If the incident itself wasn’t shocking enough, the three accused even sent a video of the horrific incident on WhatsApp to the family last Saturday.

The main accused, who goes by the name Bunty, was arrested by the police on Monday night along with his two friends from Mangolpur Kalan area in suburban Delhi. As per the police, the accused Bunty lured the girl to a secluded spot near a community centre and raped her. The other two who accompanied Bunty recorded the video as the accused continued with the shameful act, said the police.

Bunty has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape while his friends were booked under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act. The family of the accused are allegedly forcing the girl’s family to withdraw the case.

The girl’s mother told IANS: “Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have a stronghold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurising us to leave the locality.”

The incident comes at a time of nationwide outrage over rising incidents of rape and crime against woemn, especially children. Three cases involving the horrific crimes reported from Kathua in Jammu, Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat have shamed the country.