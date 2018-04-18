​​ ​
  3. Delhi Shocker! Three arrested for raping 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, sending video to family

Delhi Shocker! Three arrested for raping 12-year-old mentally challenged girl, sending video to family

Three men from west Delhi were arrested by the police for raping a 12-year old mentally challenged girl. The arrests were made by the Delhi Police on Monday night.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 18, 2018 11:28 AM
Delhi Shocker! 12-year-old mentally challenged girl raped by three men, family receives video via WhatsApp Delhi Shocker! 12-year-old mentally challenged girl raped by three men, family receives video via WhatsApp

Three men from west Delhi were arrested by the police for raping a 12-year old mentally challenged girl. The arrests were made by the Delhi Police on Monday night, reports news agency IANS. If the incident itself wasn’t shocking enough, the three accused even sent a video of the horrific incident on WhatsApp to the family last Saturday.

The main accused, who goes by the name Bunty, was arrested by the police on Monday night along with his two friends from Mangolpur Kalan area in suburban Delhi. As per the police, the accused Bunty lured the girl to a secluded spot near a community centre and raped her. The other two who accompanied Bunty recorded the video as the accused continued with the shameful act, said the police.

Bunty has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape while his friends were booked under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act. The family of the accused are allegedly forcing the girl’s family to withdraw the case.

The girl’s mother told IANS: “Bunty is a powerful person and his other family members have a stronghold in the area. They are mounting pressure on us to withdraw rape case against Bunty after his arrest. They are also pressurising us to leave the locality.”

The incident comes at a time of nationwide outrage over rising incidents of rape and crime against woemn, especially children. Three cases involving the horrific crimes reported from Kathua in Jammu, Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat have shamed the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Krishna Priya
    Apr 18, 2018 at 2:55 pm
    Our lame law is the reason... Ppl don't have fear, if they had fear that they will be given capital punishment for such heinous crimes they will not dare to even think about it. Here he abused the child and dared to make a video and had the courage to send it to the family... It is a big slap to our law and order system...
    Reply
    1. M
      Mehul
      Apr 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm
      This is high time that the country awakes now and government creates a strict law against these culprit animals. Also we people have to unite and fight against these goons and make sure they don't get elected again. Law against these rape criminals should be as such that no other can ever think of doing such activities. I truly pray that we have such a historical law very soon #Indian
      Reply
      1. M
        Mehul
        Apr 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm
        This is high time that the country awakes now and government creates a strict law against these culprit animals. We people have to unite and fight against these goons and make sure they dont get elected in the elections. #Indian
        Reply

        Go to Top