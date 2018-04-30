Delhi shocker: Surgeon attacked by goons at farm house, he shoots back; accuses brothers

The incident took place on Saturday night at the doctor’s farm house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri when he was returning home.

In a shocking incident that has once again brought to light the unabated incidents of crime that have kept Delhi-NCR in spotlight in terms of crime, a doctor was shot at by assailants at the doctor’s farm house. Under fire, the sexagenarian orthopaedic surgeon reportedly opened fire from his licensed pistol in retaliation. The perpetrators fired at least 12 bullets at the doctor, while he shot 13 rounds in turn. The incident took place on Saturday night at the doctor’s farm house in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri when he was returning home. The identity of assailants is yet to be ascertained but two of them sustained bullet injures, police said.

Nagar, who has been recuperating at a Gurgaon hospital, has claimed that his brothers are the masterminds behind the attack, Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said. Police is suspecting a sibling dispute over property as the plausible reason. The brothers have been summoned for interrogation. Police said that three brothers have been fighting over a Gurugram property for the last 10 years and have even filed cases against each other. Police have launched a probe into the matter and scanned the CCTV footage. However, CCTV cameras could not capture the assailants. A case of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act has been regsitered.

It has been learnt that Dr Nagar is a consultant and also practices at a city hospital. He has a clinic in Hauz Khas. Nagar also owns Nagar Estate farmhouse and his two children are settled abroad.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of rape cases among 19 major cities at 40 per cent, besides the highest crime rate in 2016, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) last year. The national capital has got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences. Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with a population above two million.